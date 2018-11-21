THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Olympia's Capitol State Forest is a natural playground for most, but for Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Bodine, it’s his office.

“This is why I love my job,” said Bodine, pointing from near the top of Capitol Peak. “This is what I’m here to protect.”

Bodine is one of 11 DNR police officers, tasked with patrolling and protecting the state’s six million acres of public trust land. Trees harvested on those lands help pay for libraries and schools.

Hunting and target shooting are allowed at sites that have hundreds of miles of trails and roads.

Bodine helps visitors who get lost, he looks for illegal dump sites, and signs of timber theft. As visitor numbers increase across the state, the officers are feeling the strain.

Now DNR says they need help to continue their work. The department is requesting additional funding from state lawmakers next year to pay for two additional law enforcement officers.

“We need help to make sure we continue to have this and enjoy this,” said Bodine.

