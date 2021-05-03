Washington Department of Corrections to allow in-person visits starting May 9

Visits must be scheduled ahead of time and visitors must pass a health screening and undergo a temperature check at the facility.

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) will allow in-person visits to inmates for the first time in over a year starting May 9.

The DOC discontinued visits in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With the number of vaccinations rising, the department was able to finalize plans to re-open structured in-person visitation, according to a release.

Approved visitors will be able to access the online COVID-19 Prison Visit Appointment Request form to schedule their visit. The first sessions will begin on May 9.

Incarcerated people will be able to have visitors once a month for one hour to allow as many people to visit as possible while ensuring COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols are followed, according to the DOC. In-person visitation will be no-contact.

Visits will be scheduled by cohort. Incarcerated people will be grouped together based on their assigned living unit and programs as an outbreak mitigation strategy. All visitors must schedule their visit, pass an in-person COVID-19 screening and undergo a temperature check at the facility. Visiting stations will be sanitized between each session, according to the DOC.

Facilities under outbreak status will not be open for visitation.