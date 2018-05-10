SEATTLE — Certain cannabis-infused candy could start vanishing from store shelves across Washington next year.

The Seattle Times reports the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced Wednesday that it will "reevaluate" all edible marijuana products in an effort to cut back on products that may appeal to children.

Washington state legalized recreational pot in 2012 and has had rules barring products that are "especially appealing to children," but spokesman Brian Smith said the board has received complaints.

Smith says when the board looked into the complaints they also had concerns and decided to reevaluate the products.

In a presentation posted online, the agency identified colorful gummy-style and hard candies as ripe for a regulatory crackdown.

Edibles producers must resubmit their products to the agency by Jan. 1.

