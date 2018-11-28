More than 1,000 brewers came together Tuesday to raise money for victims of the recent California Wildfires.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, in Chico, California, launched the effort to brew Resilience Butte County Proud IPA. The brewery supplied the recipe to brewers around the country that agreed to donate 100 percent of their sales to the Camp Fire Relief Fund. The brewery wrote it was working with suppliers to provide raw ingredients.

“Thank you to our employees, thank you to our community, and thank you to our incredible brewing industry,” the brewery posted on Facebook. “Humbled and grateful doesn't begin to describe it.”

In Western Washington, several breweries participated – among them, Jim Dignam’s Fox Island Brewing.

Jim Dignam, of Fox Island Brewing, stirs a batch of beer.

“It allows us to help a great community by drinking beer,” said Dignam.

Though Fox Island’s output is small – only a few barrels at a time – Dignam said he still felt connected to the effort. His wife is from Chico, and they previously lived there.

“We fell in love with the community,” he said. “Chico and Paradise – just a beautiful part of the country.”

Dignam said several family members there lost everything in the fires.

“Whether you lived in Paradise or didn’t, you know people that are affected,” he said. “You know people that are missing. You know people that are lost. And you know a whole community that was lost that you used to go to.”

Dignam estimated his batch would raise about $2,500 for fire victims.

“We’re a small part, but we’re a part, and that’s important,” he said.

Dignam said he’s excited to see the result of the overall effort.

“Maybe in some small way, the folks that helping brew this beer and the folks helping drink it will help those people get back in their homes one day,” he said.

He expects to be pouring Resilience IPA at his Gig Harbor taproom in a few weeks.

Click here to see the list of participating breweries.

© 2018 KING