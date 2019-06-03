More than 30,000 pounds of meat was recalled by Washington Beef, a distributor based out of Toppenish.

The Food and Drug Administration said ground beef products packaged by the company could contain small metal or hard plastics.

The beef was produced on December 27 and includes a “Use or Freeze by” date of January 20, 2019.

The FDA advises consumers to throw away or return the recalled beef to the place of purchase.

The following products from Washington Beef have been recalled:

15502 DOUBLE R RANCH 100% GROUND BEEF

15503 DOUBLE R RANCH 100% GROUND BEEF

15602 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15603 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15604 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15606 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15607 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15608 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15609 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF

15518 DOUBLE R RANCH COURSE GROUND BEEF CHUBS

98505 SRF AMERICAN WAGYU BEEF FINE GROUND BEEF CHUBS

98506 BEEF BONELESS GROUND CHUCK BLEND SMOKED

FDA