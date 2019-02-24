Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson plans to announce a lawsuit against President Trump's recent policy on abortions.

On Friday, The Trump administration set up new obstacles for women seeking abortions, barring taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals.

The final rule released Friday by the Health and Human Services Department also would prohibit federally funded family planning clinics from being housed in the same locations as abortion providers, and require stricter financial separation.

Clinic staff would still be permitted to discuss abortion with clients, along with other options. However, that would no longer be required.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson will announce "an upcoming lawsuit challenging Trump Administration’s Title X “gag rule” issued last Friday that will impact federal funding for reproductive healthcare and family planning services."

The AG's office said 91,284 patients in Washington received healthcare through Title X in 2017. More than half of these patients were at or below the federal poverty line.

Ferguson's announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in Seattle. He will be joined by staff from Planned Parenthood, the ACLU Washington, and the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association.