Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is expected to announce a “major” lawsuit Tuesday morning related to the opioid epidemic.

Ferguson plans to announce the suit at 10 a.m. along with Quinault Indian Nation President Fawn Sharp, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries Medical Director Dr. Gary Franklin, and several people impacted by the epidemic.

Several Washington cities and counties have already filed lawsuits against drugmakers aiming to hold them responsible for the illegal diversion of drugs onto the black market. Snohomish County was the latest to file a suit against Purdue Pharma in January; others include Kitsap, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.