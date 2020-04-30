Washington airports to receive $39.7 million in federal grants

Sea-Tac Airport is expected to get more than $9.75 million, and Paine Field in Everett will receive $2.3 million.

The Federal Aviation Administration will award more than $39.7 million in grants to airports across Washington state.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced the funding Thursday as part of the $1.187 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants awarded to 439 airports across the country. The total grants include $731 million in Airport Improvement Program grants and $455 million in Supplemental Discretionary grants.

“This Federal investment of over $1 billion represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants will fund a variety of projects including constructing and repairing airport runways and taxiways, purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, and conducting airport master plan studies.

Check how much funding each airports will receive on an interactive map.