Washington state is suing Facebook again for selling political ads without disclosing all necessary information about who’s behind them.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson first sued Facebook over the issue in 2018, with the company agreeing to a $238,00 settlement.

Rather than comply with all of the disclosure requirements of Washington campaign finance law, Facebook said it would no longer sell political ads in Washington state.

Despite that, the company has continued to do so. The attorney general’s complaint, filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court, said that since November 2018, Facebook sold ads to at least 171 Washington state political committees for payments totaling at least $525,000.

“Whether you’re a tech giant or a small newspaper, those who sell political ads must follow our campaign finance law,” Ferguson said. “Washingtonians have a right to know who’s behind the ads seeking to influence their vote.”

Washington campaign finance law requires commercial advertisers like Facebook to collect information on the sources and payments of political advertising and make it available for public inspection within 24 hours of the ad’s publication.

The law requires Facebook and other commercial advertisers to maintain the following information regarding ads they sell so that the information is available for public inspection:

The name of the candidate or measure supported or opposed;

The dates the advertiser provided the service;

The name and address of the person who sponsored the advertising; and

The total cost of the advertising, who paid for it (which may be different than the sponsor) and what method of payment they used.

Ferguson’s complaint says that Facebook intentionally violated Washington's campaign finance law. Washington law allows a judge to triple campaign finance penalties if that judge finds that the defendant, (in this case, Facebook) intentionally violated the law.

