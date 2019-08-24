OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Republicans delivered a message to Governor Jay Inslee's office in person Friday morning -- reimburse the taxpayers.



“He’s been raising money to his presidential campaign, he can do the right thing just like Scott Walker and Mayor Pete and write a check to the Treasury of Washington state so they don’t have to pay for his ambitions,” said Caleb Heimlich, the Chairman of the Washington State Republican Party.



Heimlich said more than 4,500 people signed a petition asking Inslee to pay back taxpayer money they say was spent to support Inslee’s run for president, a run that officially ended this week.



“There was only one position I was interested in and now I’m interested in serving the people in the state of Washington, but if they give me the chance I’ll keep working for another four years,” Gov. Inslee told KING 5 earlier this week.

Washington Democrats call Friday's move to deliver petitions to the Inslee's office a political stunt and say the extra security during the national campaign was necessary.

In a written statement the State’s Democratic Party Chair, Tina Podlodowski said there are quote “real and serious dangers to politicians’ personal safety”

“Washington’s residents deserve a political discourse that actually brings competing ideas for how to improve their lives to the table, not cheap political stunts like this preposterous posturing from Chair Heimlich this morning,” Podlodowski said.

Here’s how Inslee responded when he was asked directly.



“We’re going to follow Washington law and Washington law is that the State patrol provides security for the Governor and we’re going to follow that law to the teeth,” Inslee told reporters Thursday.

Inslee will continue to receive that security as he shifts his focus from the white house to the state-house.



