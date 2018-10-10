Puget Sound Energy is asking customers to conserve natural gas and electricity after a pipeline ruptured in British Columbia, Canada. The pipeline is the main supply route of natural gas to the Pacific Northwest. No injuries were reported in the explosion.

"We're looking for our customers to take steps such as turning the thermostat down, delaying showers, washing clothes or dishes. Maybe putting that off until the evening hours," Duane Henderson, PSE gas systems integrity manager told KING 5.

The City of Kirkland canceled garbage collection for Thursday since their Waste Management trucks run on compressed natural gas from PSE. Trucks will not collect garbage, recycle, or compost on October 11. The city says residential customers with Thursday collection can set out twice their normal garbage allowance next Thursday.

Sound Transit buses that operate on compressed natural gas have been moved to shorter routes to conserve fuel. Operations should return to normal by Friday. Sound Transit is asking riders to be considerate by keeping bags off seats and standing in the back to maximize space.

Footage shows a ball of flames and smoke from the ruptured pipeline near Shelley, B.C., north of Prince George. The explosion and fire rocked the area around 6:30 Tuesday night.

Puget Sound Energy says after they asked customers to conserve natural gas and electricity, usage dropped 15 percent. About two-thirds of all of the natural gas supply to the Puget Sound region was compromised, supply managers say, but has since been successfully stabilized.

The local gas system is safe and was not damaged by the pipeline failure, according to PSE. Henderson expects PSE operations to return to normal by Thursday evening.

PSE has the ability to cut off gas supplies to some industrial users, including small electric power plants and companies that use natural gas to dry foods and make construction materials. Often those users have backup energy, such as propane.

“We are still able to feed gas from the south, through the Columbia River Gorge,” said Grant Ringel, PSE’s director of communications. But that line does not provide the same volume that PSE and other gas utilities get out of Canada.

"The north feed was delivering about two-thirds of our typical total usage. On a colder day, it would be upward of 80 to 90 percent."

