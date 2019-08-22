SEATTLE — If you're worried about what others think of you, be careful what kinds of photos you post on social media.

A new study in the Journal of Research in Personality by Washington State University psychologists found that others make snap judgments of users based on the type of pictures they post.

The two types of pictures used in the study were selfies and photos taken by others – “posies”.

Chris Barry, professor of psychology at WSU and lead author of the study, began researching possible correlations between Instagram activity and personality traits five years ago when the idea that people who take a lot of selfies are narcissists was at its height.

The initial research was inconclusive, with no concrete links between selfies and a narcissistic personality.

“We just weren’t finding anything,” Barry said. “That got us thinking that while posts on social media might not be indicative of the poster’s personality, other people might think they are. So, we decided to design another study to investigate.”

The new experiment was made up of two groups of students. They recruited 30 undergraduates from a university in the South as their first group and 119 undergraduates from a university in the Northwest as their second group.

The second group rated the Instagram profiles of the first group on 13 attributes such as self-absorption, low self-esteem, extroversion and success.

The new study showed that users who posted more “posies” were rated with higher self-esteem, more adventurous, less lonely, more outgoing, and even had a higher potential for being a good friend.

Meanwhile, posts of flexing in a mirror and others that focused on physical appearance were viewed most negatively.

One theory on why “posies” are perceived as more likable is the fact that the photos appear more natural and how they would act in real life.

Ironically, the profiles of users who were rated to be more self-absorbed tended to have more followers and follow more people.