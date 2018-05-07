Would you wager your constitutional knowledge for a cold beer? Loren Kinman asks people to do just that.

Every Fourth of July, for the past 18 years, Kinman sets up a booth on his property, built with nails and duct tape.

"You don't get more American than duct tape," said Kinman.

The concept is simple: answer a question about the Constitution correctly and Kinman will give you a beer.

He first got the idea when he noticed lots of people parking in his neighborhood to catch the fireworks.

"We were curious if they really understood what they were coming to celebrate," he said.

Nearly 20 years later, he keeps the tradition alive as a reminder of why we honor this day.

"I think people do need reminding about what we're celebrating on the Fourth of July, especially the rights and freedoms we all take for granted," said Kinman.

He lives just south of the Fremont troll, and you can find the booth located on his front lawn off N 36th Street.

