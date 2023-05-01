WaFd CEO to return to work after surviving deadly Utah plane crash

Brent Beardall, 51, the Washington Federal CEO, suffered broken bones and lacerations in the Jan. 2 plane crash that killed one and injured two others.

A Washington state bank CEO is expected to return to work in February after surviving a deadly plane crash in Utah earlier this month.

Brent Beardall, 51, the Washington Federal CEO, suffered broken bones and lacerations in the Jan. 2 plane crash that killed one and injured two others.

Beardall has made significant progress in his recovery, according to a release, and is undergoing extensive physical therapy in Salt Lake City. He is expected to be discharged as soon as Feb. 10.

“I’m feeling stronger every day, lifted by so much love and support I’ve received over the last few weeks,” Beardall said. “I feel incredibly blessed to be on the mend so quickly and to work with an exceptional team of bankers who have stepped up."

Beardall is expected to return to work Feb. 13. He will mostly be working remotely while he goes through physical therapy and won't be back in the Seattle office until closer to March.

On Jan. 2, an Embrear Phenom 300 Jet was taking off from Provo, Utah during a break in the weather. The plane barely made it off the runway before coming back down.

Businessman and pilot Nathan Ricks, 62, died in the crash. Beardall was sitting next to Ricks in the cockpit and was rushed to the hospital. Ricks' wife and another passenger walked away with minor injuries. The four were friends and Ricks was a banking client.