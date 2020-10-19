Many Washington voters opting for ballot dropboxes instead of voting by mail

It appears a record-number of voters are taking advantage of county ballot drop-boxes instead of using the postal service.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Ballots boxes in around western Washington have been buzzing the last few days as voters rush to return ballots early.

At a dropbox in Lynnwood on Sunday, many had different reasons for coming out.

Kathy Madin is a nurse and says the election is extremely important because of the pandemic.

“I felt more comfortable dropping it off here and it saves money,” she explained, dropping off her ballot in a dropbox.

After reports of mail thieves in Sammamish, and then ballots found on the side of the road in Snoqualmie, some voters admit they just want to make sure they get counted.

“This year, I just don't trust the outgoing mail and I wanted to make sure it would go to the appropriate place. I felt confident dropping it today,” said voter Debbie Flothaug.

Others say they're not worried about mail, but just felt better knowing it was done and turned in.

“I have absolute confidence in the Post Office and our elections process, but a feeling of relief of getting it out of my hands and into the ballot box,” Colin Odell said.

Pierce County says they have not had any reports of stolen ballots or problems with mail theft.