There are only a few days left to vote in a King County election.

The King Conservation District is running an election for one position on its board of supervisors. The election runs until March 29.

Detailed in a special notice on its website, people interested in voting in the conservation district's election must request a ballot by Monday, March 25 at 12 p.m.

The district did not mail ballots to eligible voters. Instead, voters were asked to request a ballot online, in writing or by phone, or visit the district office to vote in person.

The board, according to the district's website, is comprised of five volunteers; two appointed and three elected by voters. Six candidates are running for the open spot - their information is posted here.

The King Conservation District's mission is "to promote the sustainable use of natural resources through responsible stewardship." According to its website, the district promotes conservation, helps people manage their natural resources, provides technical assistance and community education. The King Conversation District has no regulatory or enforcement authority.

The voting period opened March 18 and will close Friday, March 29 at 5 p.m.

The district says ballots will be counted at a public meeting on April 4, but the elected candidate will not be announced and certified until May.