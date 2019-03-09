SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video is from the initial passing of the city's 2019 budget.

The city of Seattle is encouraging residents to vote on how to spend $2 million of the budget.

Residents can vote on their favorite local park and street improvement projects. Community members will decide democratically where the funds should go.

Approximately $186,000 is available for each Council district. Each Council district has its own ballot with their own area-based improvement projects.

Residents can cast their ballots for their top three choices in the district where they live, work, or go to school.

Most of the projects involve improvements to street crossings, sidewalks, and traffic calming measures.

You can view a full list of projects in each district here.

The projects were selected from 619 ideas submitted in January by community members across Seattle. Nearly 1,300 community members evaluated and prioritized each idea based on the need and community benefit.

"Of the $2 million, $700,000 overall will go toward funding projects in Equity and Environment Initiative (EEI) Focus Areas. These are geographic areas where communities of color, immigrants, refugees, people with low incomes, Native peoples, and limited-English proficiency individuals tend to live. Because these areas are highly impacted by socio-economic and environmental challenges, the City's goal is to ensure those most affected have a voice in finding solutions," the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods said in a release.

After ballots are tallied, the winning projects will be announced in October.

You can vote online here or you can go to any Seattle Public Libraries location for a paper ballot.

Those voting online need to be older than 13 years old. Anyone 11 years and older can vote on a paper ballot at the library.

Voting is open until Sept. 30.

See a map of the proposed projects below.