Volunteers help long-time Shoreline resident get property back up to code

Volunteers from Home Depot and WestCare Washington gave back to Carl Garrison who served his country and community for so many years.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHORELINE, Wash. — A 96-year-old Shoreline resident and Marine Corps veteran received a welcome surprise Friday morning.

Volunteers from Home Depot and WestCare Washington gave back to Carl Garrison who served his country and community for so many years. The volunteers spent the day tidying up the property and building a ramp to give Garrison easier access to his home.

"They're doing an amazing job, transforming it into a park for me and I'm so happy," he said.

"I'm overwhelmed. Honestly, I'm overwhelmed," he added.

Garrison has lived in Shoreline for four decades. For years, he spent his free time volunteering with local organizations to help neighbors in need. Recently, however, health issues prevented him from volunteering.

Those same health issues resulted in him falling behind on home repairs and yard work. He faced code violations from the city.

"Apparently, I spent more time doing other volunteer projects than taking care of my own stuff," Garrison's son, Richard, said.

Dozens of volunteers helped bring the property back up to code.