'We’re here to love everybody': Volunteers help with flooding clean-up in Lewis County

Nonprofit gets much-needed help from another group after disastrous flooding hits the area.

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — The clean-up continues tonight in Lewis County where floods covered communities earlier this month. Clearing out damage and repair work will take some time, especially for those who have limited resources.

The Lewis County Gospel Mission has a floodwall, but it was no match for the water, which went over and caused extensive damage.

It’s the only mission in Chehalis.

“We’re the only place the homeless community is welcome to be during the day, so we’re their home,” Tricia Ziese with the mission explained.

They provide meals, showers and a place to go to the bathroom. Now, it’s all water-damaged. Ziese said, “Everything has to be replaced 4 feet and under, everything.”

That’s where Team Rubicon steps in. They are a non-profit made up of volunteers, retired first responders, veterans and others who want to help rebuild disaster areas. Their team in Lewis County is helping at places like the mission.

“The community here is tight-knit and scrappy and hard fighting, but they’re resilient. Sometimes disasters overcome that,” Michael Chiu said.

Chiu is an Incident Commander with Team Rubicon. “When we leave this will be contactor ready,” he said, "We’re snapping a line on drywall at about 4 feet."

They’re planning to be in Lewis County until the end of the month helping groups like the mission get back on their feet. “The world is a real divisive place, and there’s a lot of pain and suffering, and we get a lot of personal satisfaction when we can help people," he said.

It’s that help and their faith in God that is giving hope to Ziese and others at the mission. “We won't stop. We’re here to love everybody," she said.

When the mission first opened, it was called “The Lighthouse.” Now it’s clear even several feet of water will not extinguish their light. “I’m really grateful, and I know we’re going to get through this,” Ziese said.

The mission is so encouraged, they’re hoping to start serving meals in their parking lot Tuesday. They still need donations from the community.