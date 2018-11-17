Inside a Fremont workshop on Saturday, a group of volunteers began remaking the sign that will once again mark the "Center of the Universe."

On Nov. 7, Fremont's "Center of the Universe" sign was stolen. A short video posted on the Fremont Arts Council Facebook page allegedly shows a woman breaking it apart, before placing it in her vehicle.

Maque daVis, a board member on the Fremont Art Council, told KING 5 that instead of waiting to get it back, they decided to build a new one.

"I never understood its real value to the community until it was stolen," he said. "People have come out of the woodwork asking what happened."

According to the history of the sign posted on the Fremont Chamber of Commerce's website, "In 1991, after a careful and considered study of these effects, Fremont Scientists, determined the Center of the Universe to be at the intersection of N Fremont Ave and 35th St N – with the reasoning that this local can neither be proven, nor disproven!"

The sign, which was purposely set askew, sat in a traffic island at the intersection of North Fremont Avenue and North 35th Street.

The new sign will be placed in the same location.

daVis says they could have easily made the new sign out of steel or a more durable material. But if someone takes it again, "we're just going to make more. We're not going to give up."

