FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Federal Way nonprofit that lends out tools has been burglarized twice since November.

Now volunteers responded to a call for help from the group to secure their building.

“This is volunteer power,” said South King Tool Library Executive Director, Amanda Miller.

Miller estimate 20 people volunteered on Saturday. They helped build a fence, put in windows and install doors and locks.

“I’ve also donated tools. I have no idea whether those are here or gone at this point. When the break-in occurred, I made a contribution to help out,” said volunteer Jerry Galland.

On Dec. 27, surveillance video captured a thief walking up to the South King Tool Library and prying open its metal door. After about five minutes inside, the suspect walked out holding roughly $4,000 in tools that were being used to finish the construction of the tool library headquarters.

In November, someone broke into a storage unit that houses thousands of tools that have been donated to the tool library.

South King County Tool Library is currently under construction. It plans to open in April. Miller said people will be able to use the library to borrow tools and appliances.

Miller said Saturday’s work-party helped knock out a lot of the tasks needed to finish construction. She said a fundraiser to help cover the cost of the roof is scheduled for February.

“I have some more tools I’ll be bringing over once we have a stable situation,” said Galland.