Attorney Naoko Inoue Shatz says she receives about 200 inquiries a year about divorce or domestic violence, and those are just the people who speak Japanese.

Domestic violence and divorce among immigrant spouses is a growing problem in Washington state, Shatz said.

For those who don't speak English and are isolated from support, the risk of domestic violence or unfavorable settlements is significant. The isolation can lead to fear, depression, and even suicide.

One of Shatz's clients found out her husband was having an affair. He demanded a divorce. She says he tried to force her to sign online divorce papers that provided no alimony and no child support for their two children. When she refused to sign the papers, he took her to the police station and told officers she had threatened him with a knife. Shatz’s client was terrified.

"There was no Japanese interpreter, nobody to help me," she said.

Last year, Shatz and the Consul General of Japan, Yoichiro Yamada, lobbied the Washington state Legislature and were able to get $125,000 to start the International Families Justice Coalition, part of the state's Office of Civil Legal Aid. It provides linguistically competent, culturally sensitive legal services in Korean, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, and Japanese.

Shatz’s top two pieces of advice: Don't sign a divorce paper without first consulting a lawyer, and learn this phrase in English, "I am a victim, not an offender."

You can learn more about the International Families Justice Coalition on their website. You can also call the coalition at 206-849-6885, or send an email to contact@ifjc-us.org.