FALL CITY, Wash. — Some residents in Fall City are asked to "voluntarily evacuate" the area as a precaution to a slow-moving landslide.

King County Emergency Management is seeing land movement off 356th Drive, near State Route 202.

Out of an abundance of caution, the agency is asking nearby residents to voluntarily evacuate.

The road has about 75 homes on it. It's unknown how many people are evacuating.

For residents that choose to stay, they may be isolated for an extended period of time with no way in or out, according to the county.

There is no estimate for when the land movement may stabilize.

Several areas in western Washington were hit with mudslides over the weekend as constant heavy rain loosened up the ground.

