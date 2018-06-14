A vigil is scheduled Thursday evening for the Monroe family killed in a cabin fire Sunday morning.

The Drake family will be honored at the Cascade Community Church in Monroe beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.

On Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the house in Brinnon, Washington around 1 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and said the hillside was on fire. Six neighboring agencies joined the firefight, but the small rental cabin was a total loss.

Jefferson County Attorney Michael Haas said the autopsies give no indication of foul play. The family's cause of death is smoke inhalation.

The county coroner identified the family as Jerry and Jenny Drake, both 42, and their three children, ages 2, 8, and 11.

ATF continues to test debris samples to rule out any possible accelerants, Haas said Wednesday.

"This appears to be a tragic accident," said Jefferson County Fire District No. 4 Chief Tim Manly.

Manly says the Drakes were regular guests to the property.

"It was shocking," said neighbor Jim House.

Another neighbor Carleen Nelson said, "Your heart just sinks." She believes the family started spending their weekends in the cabin about a year ago. Nelson didn't know them but enjoyed having children next door.

"Just seeing them playing, riding bikes with their parents, it's heartbreaking," she said.

The cause and origin of the fire remain unknown and may take several weeks to determine, fire officials said. Investigators do not think the fire was the result of a criminal act.

You can barely see what is left of the cabin that caught on fire in Brinnon this weekend that killed 5 people pic.twitter.com/DP8uT1biXA — KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 11, 2018

Fire takes the lives of five people in Brinnon Wa pic.twitter.com/S8IoXnIf9a — KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 11, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

