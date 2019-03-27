KITTITAS, Wash. — Community members gathered for a candlelight vigil Tuesday to remember the life of Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson. Thompson was killed in the line of duty while exchanging gunfire with a suspect on March 19.

Deputy Thompson leaves behind a wife and three children.

The vigil also honored Kittitas Officer Benito Chavez, who was shot and wounded during the same pursuit. Officer Chavez spent several days at a Seattle hospital recovering before returning home Saturday.

Neighbors said the small town has changed in the week since the shooting; the mood has been somber.

"This is a community that has been shocked by this whole event," said Alex Atreides.

There are now homemade memorials posted on fences and in front of the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. You'll find a journal inside the county courthouse filled with condolences from community members.

"This kind of violence just doesn't happen here," Atreides said.

The community is struggling with tragedy, but many are not facing it alone.

"Everybody needs support. They need to know we are behind them," said Sage Atreides.

People gathered in front of New Life Assembly for the candlelight vigil. Community leaders, including Kittitas Police Chief Chris Taylor, offered their words.

"What happened here a week ago, it was tragic. We lost a family member in the very large family that we have," said Chief Taylor.

There will be a memorial service for Deputy Thompson at Central Washington University in Ellensburg at 2 p.m. on Thursday.