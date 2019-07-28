Three people using stand-up paddleboards have drowned in western Washington this year and the Coast Guard says many who use the small vessels are not aware that they're required to wear or carry life jackets.

The Seattle Times reports all three people who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

Jim Emmons of the Florida-based Water Sports Foundation says people buy paddleboards at big box stores where there are no warnings regarding requirements for use

The Coast Guard issued regulations on paddleboards in 2008.

Sgt. Kevin Haistings of the Seattle Police Department's Harbor Patrol says people are shocked that a life jacket is a requirement.

He says that not wearing a life jacket or believing you can quickly put it on is taking a chance.

RELATED: Seattle police encourage water safety after summer drownings

Officer Kevin Oshikawa-Clay said the most common calls he responds to during the summer are for paddleboarders or kayakers who end up in danger.

He said it is extremely rare for someone to drown with a life jacket on. Without one, no matter your swimming skills, things could go wrong.

"Make sure you are prepared for the worst, because our weather can change quickly - water conditions can change very quickly," said Oshikawa-Clay.

According to Washington State Parks, state law requires all vessels including kayaks, canoes and stand up paddleboards to have at least one properly fitted, Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person on board.