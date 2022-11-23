Snohomish County plane crash victims identified

The plane was carrying four people, all of whom were killed in the crash on Nov. 18.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the four victims of a deadly plane crash on Nov. 18.

The four victims include: David Newton, 67, of Wichita, Kansas; Nathan Precup, 33, of Seattle; Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor; Scott Brenneman, 52, of Roy. The group consisted of two test pilots, a flight test director and an instrumental engineer.

The Cessna 208B, which was on lease to Raisbeck Engineers, left Renton around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. It crashed in an agricultural field around 10:20 a.m. while maneuvering near Harvey Airfield in Snohomish. There was a fire after the crash.

Investigators determined that the right wing of the plane separated in flight. It was found about 200 yards from the fuselage, which is the main body of the plane.

All worked for Raisbeck, which is an aircraft modification company.

The pilots were on a test flight to collect baseline data before modifying the plane.

Raisbeck President Hal Chrisman told KING 5 over the phone that the company has never had a fatal test flight in the company's 40-year history, until now.

The NTSB said it is collecting maintenance records and information about the pilots’ licenses, ratings and history.

The agency expects to release its preliminary report in two to three weeks. However, the investigation won’t be complete for another year or two.