The demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct is nearly complete along Seattle's central waterfront.

Contractor Kiewit is now turning its attention toward Pioneer Square, where crews will continue to demolish the double-decker portion of the now-defunct infrastructure.

On Monday, crews established a work zone around Yesler Way across from the Colman Dock ferry terminal.

Another crew recently began working on viaduct demolition around South Dearborn Street.

Both crews will work toward each other, meeting in the middle. In areas where the viaduct sits close to buildings, teams will saw-cut the structure and lift chunks away with cranes.

Drivers should expect delays along the waterfront this summer due to lane reductions around the work zone. Alaskan Way will be narrowed to two lanes and cross-streets will be closed beneath the viaduct.