We should learn at 1 p.m. today when the Washington State Department of Transportation will open the new State Route 99 tunnel that runs under Seattle.

The tunnel is designed to replace the earthquake vulnerable Alaskan Way Viaduct.

An announcement scheduled for Monday afternoon includes not only key players from WSDOT and the Seattle Department of Transportation, but also the heads of King County Metro, King County Marine Division, and others who could give us a sense of how drivers could end up dealing with the expected three-week shut down of SR 99 through downtown to connect the roads leading to the tunnel.

Looking ahead at upcoming events, a closure starting around mid-October may make sense. The Seattle Mariners will likely be done playing on Sept. 30. The Seahawks play at home against the Rams on Oct. 7 and don't return to CenturyLink Field until Sept. 4. However, the Sounders do play at home Oct. 28.

Last week, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she met with the Washington State Department of Transportation ahead of the public announcement.

WSDOT Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program spokesperson Laura Newborn said Friday the agency had nothing to say regarding an announcement.

However, based on previous statements from WSDOT, this is how the transition is planned. Once the contractor, Seattle Tunnel Partners, officially turns the tunnel over to the state transportation department, there will be a 30-day period before the Viaduct is shut down and the roads that now feed onto the viaduct are connected to the tunnel.

That reconnection period is expected to take three weeks and involves lots of coordination, including managing traffic and mass transit.

The Alaskan Way viaduct handles about 90,000 cars a day. WSDOT has said its goal is to have the tunnel open to traffic before Thanksgiving.

Had it not been for the overheating and breakdown of Bertha, the tunnel boring machine, in late 2013 the tunnel could have been opened by the fall of 2016 or possibly earlier.

Newborn says the state has been in regular contact with the city and other agencies, adding there is good progress by the contractor on completing integrating testing of the tunnels complex systems controlling everything from electronic signs to fire suppression to ventilation.

One of those tests resulted in air pressure from fans in the tunnel’s north operations building being diverted into an elevator shaft, blowing out wallboard and damaging an elevator door on August 31. Newborn said that problem was found to be mechanical in nature, and the contractor is proceeding with a fix with a minor design change.

