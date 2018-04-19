What could the tolls be for the soon-to-be-opened State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle?

The Washington State Transportation Commission just finished two days of meetings. They mapped out a framework of toll proposals and advanced four options, all intended to keep tolls low enough so drivers don't avoid the tunnel and take surface streets.

While there are various options, this is the basic plan for the proposed tolls:

$1.00 on nights and weekends

$1.50 during off-peak weekday hours

$1.75 during the morning rush hour

$2.50 during the afternoon rush hour

The various options including lowering the toll by as much as 25 to 50 cents. The options also propose various toll increases when the tunnel opens:

The commission will choose the final toll rates this fall.

The tunnel could open in October or November.

SR 99 toll rate options by KING 5 News on Scribd

