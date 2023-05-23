VFW Post 4992 fundraising to replace decades-old roof to keep insurance

If the VFW Post in Kitsap County doesn't replace its roof, Commander Gary Heitmann says insurance will drop them early next year.

VFW Post 4992, a longstanding institution in Silverdale since 1945, is fundraising to replace its decades-old roof. Commander Gary Heitmann says they recently found out insurance would drop them if the roof isn't replaced by early next year.

"It was last repaired in 1992, so it's way past time. The building itself is more than a 100-years-old," he said. "We don't want to kick the can down the road for someone else to fix it in 10-15 years."

The current bid they received to complete the work is $54,000. Heitmann says the work on the roof will ensure their community-centered work can continue on for years to come.

"We get a lot of calls to help veterans. We guide them to services they need. We have a Boy Scout Troop we chartered which is the largest Boy Scout Troop in Kitsap County," he said.

Troop 1539 was chartered in 1972. Tom Bougan has been Scoutmaster for nearly 20 years. Over the years, Bougan says the Scouts have taken on numerous community service projects. The work they do must be in service to others, so they've done projects like cleaning up/maintaining an old cemetery along with keeping up the property of the VFW which is their home base.

VFW Post 4992's dedication to being community-centric does come at a cost, however. They do not have a bar (or canteen as the VFW calls them) like most VFW's which means its only source of income is brought in by renting out space to various community organizations, groups, and individuals.

"It's a mixed blessing. Posts that have one have to deal with staffing, licensing," Bougan said. "You can't just service liquor, you have to have food service, a commercial kitchen. It would mean a lot of upgrades."



Heitmann and Bougan agree, having a bar at VFW Post 4992 to raise money is not an option.

"We have a large Boy Scout Troop, 60 plus boys. It would kind of get in the way of having a bunch of guys drinking up here while we're having Boy Scouts downstairs," Bougan said.

VFW Post 4992 is now turning to the community they've helped for decades to fund this new roof.

"I want this place to be here long after I'm gone," Heitmann said.

As of this article being published, $6,000 of the $54,000 has been raised according to Heitmann. A GoFundMe has been created. The $54K might seem steep, but Heitmann says the bid will ensure they get the best roof possible along with replacing some existing issues that have occurred because of prior repairs.