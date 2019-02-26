Instead of an exotic trip or fancy dinner, George Westlake chose to go back in time for his 100th birthday.

“The military is still a big part of my life,” Westlake explained. “It's all of what my life was for many, many years."

Westlake spent his birthday touring the Lewis Army Museum on Joint Base Lewis-McCord surrounded by military artifacts. Some, but not all, of the artifacts are older than him.

Westlake was drafted into the Army in 1942 and first assigned to Fort Lewis. He was part of the Normandy invasion in 1944 and retired in 1972 after serving in the Army Reserves.

Westlake still has vivid memories of World War II, said his son, Tony Rehn.

“His memory is step by step, minute by minute,” said Rehn. “From France to Czechoslovakia… he’ll take four hours if you want to take four hours.”

Instead of a tank destroyer, which he commanded during World War II, he now relies on a motorized scooter to get around.

“I just keep going,” said Westlake. “Bring on the next 100 years.”