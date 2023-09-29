Vashon Island students are the latest victim of the Washington State Ferry staffing crisis

If commuter families become fed up with the ferry challenges and send their students elsewhere, that could cost Vashon Island schools millions in funding.

VASHON, Wash. — As Washington State Ferries continues to grapple with a staffing crisis causing delayed and canceled ferries around the Puget Sound area, families who live in West Seattle are feeling the burn just a month into the school year.

These are families who live in West Seattle, but choose to send their kids to Vashon Island for school despite the long commute.

"It's a good fit for her. It's a smaller school... she likes art and they have a great art program," said Teresa Sorlie who is one of hundreds of commuter families.

She says normally the commute is worth it but is now voicing frustration over unreliable ferries disrupting already busy schedules just a month into the school year.

"The mornings haven't been as bad, it's the pick-up that's rough," she said as her 16-year-old student returns home after an even longer day of waiting.

"She's hungry... she's waiting, she's really tired," Sorlie added.

According to Vashon Island School District superintended Slade McSheehy, the 7:40 a.m. ferry, which the district adjusted school start times around, is late about 60% of the time.

"Everybody has to stop and focus on the students coming in, they have to take their seats, there's a big pause," said McSheehy who also tells KING 5 he's in touch with ferry leadership about how they can work to bring it down to even 50%.

There's a lot at risk if delayed ferries cause commuter families to no longer send their students to Vashon Island.

Each student enrolled in the district brings in close to $11,000 a year. At 250 commuters, that's nearly $3 million out of a $27 million budget.

"Which supports small class sizes, enrichment activities, and electives," said McSheehy.

Washington State Ferries said in an email statement to KING 5:

We are aware of the impacts of delays and poor on-time performance of the two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route. This affects sailings throughout the day, including the 7:40 AM trip commuter students use to travel to Vashon schools. We understand the frustration all customers feel who rely on ferries to get to work, appointments and school.

WSF also added that the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route would be restored to full three-boat service and fully staffed sometime early next year.

Meanwhile, parents are left struggling to keep students on board an unreliable ferry system.