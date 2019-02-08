FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — It took weeks for artist Laura Luke Olsen to prep, stain, and paint a piano meant to entertain people visiting Town Square Park in Federal Way this summer.

But less than a week after it was installed vandals damaged the keys, making the piano unplayable.

“It was like my baby,” said Olsen.

Olsen was paid $600 for her time and to buy the supplies needed to create the city’s 2019 “Piano in the Park.” She was disappointed more people couldn’t see her artwork.

“Public art is sometimes a person’s first contact with art,” Olsen said.

She bought special paint so the fish on the front of the piano would change color throughout a summer day.

The piano was placed underneath the park’s surveillance cameras, but a city spokesperson said the vandals were not visible in any images.

Since the piano couldn’t be played, it was removed from the park and thrown out.

Olsen envisioned it being auctioned off at the end of the summer to help pay for next year’s piano.

This is the third year Federal Way has had a piano available to the public over the summer.

It’s not known if the tradition will continue, a spokesperson said.