A water tank that serves 82 homes in North Bend was broken into and vandalized this week.

The Sallal Water Association is warning residents in the Riverpoint neighborhood to stop using tap water until further notice. The affected homes are on SE Mount Si Road up to 480th Ave. SE.

Sallal advises residents to use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food. The warning is in effect until Sallal can properly test water in the tank.

Water from another tank is being rerouted to serve the Riverpoint homes.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalism. They said someone gained access to the tank by cutting several locks. White pellets were found on the ground, but none were discovered inside the tank.

Investigators said Thursday that the white pellets were harmless and believed to be biodegradable airsoft pellets. The water is being tested as a precaution, according to the sheriff's office.

Sallal expects the water tests to be back in the next 48 hours and ask customers to hold off drinking the water until then.

