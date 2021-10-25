Vandals caught on camera destroying Halloween light show in north Pierce County

The Edgewood Light Show is reeling after two vandals destroyed its decorations over the weekend.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The future of a beloved Halloween attraction in north Pierce County is in question after two vandals took knives to its decorations over the weekend.

The Edgewood Light Show, located on 114th Avenue E between 32nd Street and 36th Street, runs its Halloween-themed show from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31.

On Sunday, the event posted on its Facebook page that two males “decided to take knives to our decorations and destroy our pathway lights.”

Our light show was just vandalized. Two teen-early 20s boys decided to take knives to our decorations and destroy our... Posted by Edgewood Light Show on Sunday, October 24, 2021

The event shared pictures and surveillance video with KING 5. Pictures show multiple decorations slashed, and the surveillance video shows the two vandals, described as males in their late teens or early 20s, taking down decorations and tearing a light fixture away before running away.

The event is asking parents to talk to their children. “Thinking your child won't do this kind of thing shouldn't stop you from having a discussion with them about who the victims are—children. They aren't making that connection,” the event’s Facebook post reads.

Organizers, who said they make their decorations themselves, said that they will likely take the show down, citing repeat attacks at homes in the area.

The event hopes to return in time for Christmas.

KING 5 contacted the Pierce County Sheriff's Department to see if they are investigating the incident but so far has not heard back.

The Edgewood vandalism comes just days after a similar incident in Covington where a Halloween display was partially damaged by vandals.