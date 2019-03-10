Vancouver, Wash. is the latest city to sue drugmakers for their role in the opioid epidemic.

The city of Vancouver filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in Tacoma against the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, over a dozen pharmaceutical companies, and several retailers, including Walgreens and Kroger, which owner Fred Meyer and QFC.

Vancouver claims the defendants’ “reckless and misleading promotion of potent narcotics as safe” and “relentless” distribution of pills when the companies knew or should have known they were being illegally diverted caused the opioid epidemic.

RELATED: 'I am awesome': How a millennial built a drug empire that resulted in a Seattle man's overdose

The city filed the lawsuit under the RICO Act, or racketeering and corrupt organization statute. It claims these entities were part of a corrupt organization and that the whole opioid industry is a criminal enterprise.

In the suit, Vancouver requests a trial by jury.

Washington state, Seattle, and Everett have also filed lawsuits against Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin.

In September, the drugmaker offered $10 to $12 billion to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits across the country. However, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the state didn’t agree to the settlement, calling it “woefully short” of the necessary compensation.

Purdue Pharma filed chapter 11 bankruptcy last month.

The Vancouver lawsuit was filed the same week several law enforcement agencies sounded the alarm about pills contaminated with fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, sweeping western Washington.

An investigation was launched Monday when a Bellingham woman died after taking pills that appeared to be oxycodone but were tainted. A Skyline High School student is also believed to have died Sunday of an overdose from counterfeit pills.

RELATED: Eastside counselor warns of 'extreme risk' of teen opiate addiction