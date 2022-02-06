For the first time, a Pride flag flies over Vancouver City Hall

June is Pride month, and for the first time the city of Vancouver is officially flying the Pride flag at city hall and other city-owned buildings.

Example video title will go here for this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A rainbow-colored flag now flies over Vancouver City Hall. The city raised the Pride flag for the first time this year after leaders both in and out of city government said it was important.



“We’re trying to go above and beyond just being welcoming — we want people to feel like they belong here, that they are a part of the community," said Alicia Sojourner, the City of Vancouver’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Sojourner understands the struggle for equal rights that the flag represents.

"So being able to put up a Pride flag is really saying, 'We see you, we hear you and we want to make sure we’re in partnership as government with you,'" Sojourner continued.

You can see Pride Month beyond city hall as well, even on C-TRAN buses.

At Bleu Door Bakery in Uptown Village, the pride cookies are out, to the delight of the young woman behind the counter.



“I think it’s awesome that we have them out, that our bakers were able to represent the community this way I just think it’s awesome all the way around for Vancouver,” said one Bleu Door employee.



Customers like Shauna are happy to support pride month with cookies and with flags.



“I think it’s great and I’m glad to see it, because there’s a member of my family that would celebrate Pride and I want to honor that,” Shauna said.



And there are other signs of a welcoming Vancouver, as understanding grows.



“I think that it is a good direction — you know, it does stand for a lot of positive things and acceptance among the community, and I think that’s what’s most important,” said a young man named Coda.

There are also events planned to honor Pride month in southwest Washington, including a panel discussion at the Clark County Historical Museum led by young LGBTQ+ leaders.



“We’re hoping to educate and help people understand what it means to be LGBTQ in this community and what that struggle has looked like and what we hope to see moving forward,” said April Buzby, Outreach and Programs Manager at the museum.



Moving forward, flying the pride flag — Sojourner said that it matters to many people, from all walks of life.



“And so that’s what’s important, is those phone calls from community members who just say thank you for seeing us,” she said.

Below are some Pride events happening in Vancouver and SW Washington: