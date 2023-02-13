Love is in the air in Duvall during Valentine's Day project

An annual Valentine's Day fundraiser is picking up steam this year and that’s good news for local benefactors like the Food Bank and school programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUVALL, Wash. — Love is in the air in Duvall and it’s already spread to Carnation.

An annual Valentine's Day fundraiser is picking up steam this year and that’s good news for local benefactors like the Food Bank and school programs.

Rotary of Duvall leads the effort and it has quickly become one of the most successful campaigns of the year. Upwards of $20,000 will be generated through the “Duvall has Heart” project.

The city-wide fundraiser gives residents the opportunity purchase a heart sign containing a personal message that hangs along main street in Duvall.

“We’ve had several wedding proposals,” said Jay Fiske with the Rotary Club.

The group has created a secondary website to champion their creative endeavors.

“Duvall Rotary dot Fun is where we get to to celebrate the fun we have like this fundraiser that’s now spread to Carnation,” said Fiske.

Decorating the city in hearts is certainly a fun look this time of the year and Rotarian Danny Edwards said the overwhelming success has been a big boost to the Rotarians giving efforts. The funds are distributed to charities and non-profit in the community.

“I think that’s the best part! We really haven’t been able to turn down any of the grant requests!” said Edwards.

The Hearts are $55 and Rotarian Sandy DuVall handles the mass production in her home workshop.

“I see hundreds and hundreds of love notes and I also see a few head scratchers,” said DuVall. She plays the part of proof reader and occasionally plays cupid and calls the purchaser to make sure the nuance of the message is right. “We also see a lot of remembrance messages for loved ones lost so it’s a mix.”

She prints and applies the sticker messages to each oversized heart and a team of volunteers hang them around the city.

“People walk up and down the street reading the love messages and looking for their own so it creates a happy sidewalk,” said DuVall.