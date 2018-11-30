Myles Gaskin is having a banner year on the field for Husky Football. But the University of Washington senior is making even more impact off the field this season.

Before the Huskies left for the Pac-12 Championship in California, Gaskin made sure he had time to visit a special longtime Huskies fan.

Trina is in hospice now, surrounded by family and friends. Her husband Scott hoped to arrange a meeting with Trina's favorite player: Myles Gaskin. That's according to their friend Kelli, who posted on Facebook.

Kelli says Gaskin heard about Trina's dying wish and "moved mountains" to be with Trina before the team flew to California. Sweet photos shared by husband Scott show Gaskin holding Trina's hand and making memories with her family.

Another photo shows Gaskin kissing Trina's cheek as she lays with her Husky blanket.

As friend Kelli said, "This, my friends, is how you win off the field as well as on the field."

Credit: Trina's husband, Scott

