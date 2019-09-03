Robotics researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle have developed a robotic system that can feed pieces of fruit to humans on command. The work is an early-stage project aimed at helping people who are unable to perform essential tasks live more independently.

At a demonstration this week, doctoral student Ethan Gordon gave the command: “Alexa, tell the robot to get a strawberry.” The robotic arm swooped down to a plate, found a strawberry using sensors, stabbed it with a fork, and fed it to Gordon.

To pull off the task, the researchers obsessed over details that most people intuitively know, but few of us study. The team trained their robot by asking real people to feed a mannequin. They then turned those habits into a set of rules.

