UW students mourn, and continue to worship, amid Israel-Hamas war



“The Jewish people are very close knit, very united. We’re around we’ve been around we’ll continue to be around and that close connection hits home when there is a challenge like this,” said Rabbi Mendel Weingarten, who has been the leader of the Chabad at the University of Washington since 2017.



Over the weekend, a violent incursion into Israel by Hamas militants has lead to all-out war with both sides leading attacks. Thousands are dead as thousands of miles from the front lines Jewish and Palestinian American’s come to terms with the new normal.



“My advice would be to reach out to a Jewish friend you know, have a conversation with them and ask them how they’re doing. Because chances are that they’re mourning. They’re not cheering on a war they’re mourning the loss of life,” Weingarten said.



Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrel denounced the actions Hamas, while calling for “increasing patrols around places of worship” including mosques and synagogues. Students far from the front lines are still feeling the turmoil.



“It’s really hard to see the apathy of the rest of campus. I can’t recall a time of my life where I’ve felt so much like an 'other' in a place that’s supposed to be my home,” said Aidan Dveirin, a junior at the university.