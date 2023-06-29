UW students want money back for COVID-19 campus closures

A county judge certified the class this week, putting tuition-paying students one step closer to reimbursement.

SEATTLE — More than 50,000 students who paid tuition during the COVID-19 campus closures could possibly receive some type of refund.

On Wednesday, a King County judge certified a class-action lawsuit against the University of Washington.

"We didn’t get a lot of access to anything," said Porter Litle, a student at the University of Washington.

In 2020, UW switched to exclusively online instruction. Three years later, students reflect on the challenges.

"The professor faced a lot of hardship in just visually demonstrating the material," said graduate student Naomi Litwack. “Normally we’d have a whiteboard.”

Litle added, "Gyms were closed down, a lot of like libraries, all that stuff. It’s kind of like being holed up in your own room for two whole quarters. I could’ve done that at home."

Students' frustration about their educational experience is the subject of a class action lawsuit that's now been certified by a county judge. The lawsuit highlights that the plaintiff enrolled at the university so that they could obtain access to in-person instruction, campus amenities and faculty mentorship.

"UW then retained full price for tuition and fees," according to the complaint. "Plaintiff alleges UW must refund the prorated fees for campus access and in-person resources that UW did not provide when it shuttered its campus."

Now that the class is certified, anyone who fits the legal definition is automatically “joined” as an eligible class member; no action is required.

Victor Balta, a university spokesperson, said they do not believe this lawsuit has merit, adding, "UW actually increased its investment in educational costs during the period in which we were remote and course evaluations were overwhelmingly positive, despite the move to online instruction."

He continued, "In addition, the UW was very mindful of letting returning and incoming students know that the subsequent quarter would be remote so that they could make informed decisions about continuing their education before their tuition payments were due."

Students told KING 5 they believe impacted students should get some money back.

"I would say the university did have a responsibility to be prepared for a situation like that," said Litwack.

Litle said, "I hope students win, then we all get joined on the lawsuit... I’m taking on a lot of loans and everything. I'm paying out-of-pocket to be here.”

One of the law firms representing the plaintiff, Hagens Berman, said more information about the lawsuit will be issued to students in the near future.