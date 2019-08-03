SEATTLE — What if something as simple as a more precise eyedropper could cut the cost of glaucoma medication by more than half?

That’s the idea behind the startup Nanodropper, which won the $15,000 grand prize at the University of Washington Hollomon Health Innovation Challenge on Wednesday night. The team also won a $2,500 medical device consulting award.

Nanodropper created an FDA-approved adapter for eyedrop bottles that aims to reduce waste in the delivery of medication, especially for patients with glaucoma, which causes blindness.

Read the full story on GeekWire.com.

RELATED: Experimental UW app might spot opioid overdoses