A new app developed at the University of Washington can detect the sounds of distressed breathing that can accompany cardiac arrest, even while you’re asleep.

Research team member Dr. Jacob Sunshine explained, “Agonal breathing is a unique guttural gasping sound that people make when they have very low oxygen levels. It is an emergency and an indication for CPR. Because it is unique, it is a good biomarker to identify if someone is in a cardiac arrest.”

Agonal breathing is present in roughly half of cardiac arrest cases, and correlates with an increased chance of survival if treated with CPR.

CPR intervention can triple your chance of survival, but requires rapid detection and intervention from a bystander.

The app would be used for alerting those nearby that a cardiac arrest is happening and they should perform hands-only CPR, or it would calling 911 if nobody is around to intervene.

Researchers at UW said that the app would utilize existing smartphones or smart speakers to listen to your breathing, working from distances of up to 19 feet away.

While a lot of work has been done to detect vital medical information from smart watches and other on-body devices, this is the first application of non-contact medical monitoring using everyday technology.

For those concerned about their health but also worried about privacy, the researchers offer assurance that this technology doesn’t require that your data be shared.

The new study is a promising proof-of-concept, but the app isn’t quite ready for public use.

Using 263 recordings from King County 911 calls, the authors used some calls to train the artificial intelligence technology, and other calls to test its performance.

They also added in other noises like pet sounds, cars, and snoring to account for interference from real world sounds.

Researchers plan to further develop the technology through Sound Life Sciences, Inc headquartered in Seattle.