USS Nimitz returns home to Puget Sound region after record-setting deployment

By the time the USS Nimitz and its carrier strike group returns home Thursday, its crew will have been gone 321 days.

The Nimitz, along with the cruiser USS Princeton and the destroyers USS Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson, are returning to the Puget Sound region after operations in U.S. Indo-Pacific command and U.S. Central command areas.

The carrier strike group provided support in the Persian Gulf and participated in maritime exercise Malabar 2020 alongside Indian, Australian and Japanese ships. It also participated in operations with the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Ronald Reagan strike groups.

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group had the longest deployment since the Vietnam War. The deployment was extended by COVID-19 protocols that called for quarantine. Though the Navy aims for approximate six-month deployments, the Nimitz was away for nearly twice that.