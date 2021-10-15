USS John McCain docks at new homeport in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — The USS John S. McCain has docked at its new homeport at Naval Station Everett.
The ship arrived Friday. The ship and its crew had previously been deployed in Yokosuka, Japan.
In 2017, the guided-missile destroyer was involved a in a deadly collision with an oil tanker. Ten sailors were killed and the ship was badly damaged.
The Navy said the USS John S. McCain will join the U.S. Third Fleet, which leads Naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, which includes the Indian Ocean as well as the West and Central Pacific.