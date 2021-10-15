USS John McCain docks at new homeport in Everett

The ship and its crew had previously been deployed in Yokosuka, Japan.

EVERETT, Wash. — The USS John S. McCain has docked at its new homeport at Naval Station Everett.

The ship arrived Friday. The ship and its crew had previously been deployed in Yokosuka, Japan.

In 2017, the guided-missile destroyer was involved a in a deadly collision with an oil tanker. Ten sailors were killed and the ship was badly damaged.