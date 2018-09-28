The U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled to review next month if Yakama tribal members are exempt from Washington state gas taxes on the reservation.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Supreme Court has set a hearing for Oct. 30 on the case stemming from a state Department of Licensing lawsuit in 2013 against a gas station and convenience store in White Swan.

The department has claimed the store owned by tribal member Kip Ramsey brought out-of-state fuel onto the reservation without paying the state's fuel tax.

Yakima County Superior Court and the state Supreme Court have previously ruled the Yakama Treaty of 1855 exempted tribal-owned gas stations on the reservation from the tax.

The nation's highest court agreed earlier this year to hear the case.

