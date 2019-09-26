SEATTLE — By design, much of the work of a submarine crew happens out of sight. Now, a group for veterans in Puget Sound hopes their support network won't fade away as well.

“Submarines made up less than 2% of the Navy," said Ralph Sterley, who served as an electronics technician mate second class aboard the USS Sea Owl in the Pacific during World War II.

“Pretty looking ship,” he said. “Like the lines of it.”

He reflected on the danger of the service, especially early on for submariners.

“For their size, they did pretty good,” Sterley said. “But they had a high casualty rate. Highest casualty rate of any armed service. One in 5 submariners was lost.”

He also reflected on how the close quarters produced close friendships. It's a feeling that now translates to the U.S. Submarine Veterans, Seattle Base. Sterley serves as the storekeeper for the chapter.

The chapter is a place for active, retired, Reserve or Honorably discharged veterans of the U.S. Navy to come together.

Sterley worries younger generations might not feel compelled to join similar gatherings. The chapter's membership is shrinking as some age out.

“We don’t get a lot of younger members,” he said. “We would like to get more. Certainly like some more people to join.”

Sterley also worries that if the group fades away, their most important tribute of the year may as well. The annual Tolling of the Boats is an annual memorial where members and their families gather in Kirkland to ring a bell for each submarine lost and memorialize its crew.

“Its main reason is to remember the fallen, people lost on the boats serving the country,” Sterley said. “So we’re honored to be able to do that.”

To learn more about the U.S. Submarine Veterans Seattle Base and the Tolling of the Boats, click here.