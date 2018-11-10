Burien is a long way from Pyeongchang, but on Wednesday a pair of U.S. Olympic gold medalists made a surprise appearance at a Burien elementary school.

Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux starred for Team USA in Korea, scoring the game-tying and winning goals in the women’s gold medal ice hockey game. The twins, at the ripe old age of 29, have a combined 20 international medals.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota natives have been touring the country, on behalf of Comcast, to make drop-in appearances and deliver new laptops to kids in need. On Wednesday, that meant a visit to Beverly Park Elementary where more than 80 percent of children are on free and reduced lunch.

After a short presentation, the Olympians helped the kids score free, new laptops and internet services. The sisters prompted cheers, smiles, and even some tears. They also spoke about their drive and determination.

The two have fought for gender equity and equal pay for athletes.

"We didn't have a lot of opportunities other girls have now," said Monique Lamoureux, when discussing what has been a whirlwind eight months since winning an Olympic gold medal.

Also see | Washington women's hockey team inspired by US-Canada rivalry

They are consciously aware of what the victory could mean long term.

"We remember watching the (US Women's Soccer Team) 99 World Cup - we loved playing soccer - we thought that team was amazing. If we can be that next generation as girls hockey players, female athletes, then we've done our job."

The two Olympians also spoke glowingly of the Seattle market and a future NHL franchise, with Jocelyn saying she believed the sport would thrive in a non-traditional market. She added that her hometown, with a population of 50,000, had six ice rinks.

Seattle has zero in the city limits until a new NHL Seattle training facility is born.

